Loyola Ramblers win Arch Madness: 3 Observations

The Loyola Ramblers took victory in Sunday afternoon’s contest, winning the 2022 Arch Madness Conference Tournament for the third time in five years over the Drake Bulldogs by a score of 64-58. The win gives the Ramblers an automatic bid to March Madness, their first time advancing in back to back seasons since the 1962-63 and 1963-64 seasons. Here are three observations from the win:

Cool runnings

Drake stormed off to an early lead in the opening stages, taking as high as a ten point lead. After a media timeout, the Ramblers elevated their play. They came out of the timeout to go on their best stretch of the season, going on an absurd 19-0 run to retake the lead in the first half. They ended the first half with a two point lead, and came out of halftime with the same energy. The offense followed up their first half play shooting a hot () percent from the field. Lucas Williamson led the team with 18 points with Aher Uguak close behind with 16.

Enter the Centurion

In his one-hundredth consecutive start, graduate student Lucas Williamson made it memorable. The guard willed the team forward to victory, going off for 18 points and 10 rebounds, picking the perfect time for his first double-double of the season. Williamson was electric all game, shooting 50 percent from the field enroute to a 6-12 performance. He was instrumental in helping his team, dealing out two assists and grabbing a steal in 36 minutes of action.

Don't give him space ðŸ‘€



Williamson hits the three & @RamblersMBB are back up by six. pic.twitter.com/i2DelpaDrA — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) March 6, 2022

His play was enough to make the All-Tournament Team, while being named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Defense wins championships

Across all three games of the tournament, the Ramblers have played some of their best defense of the season. One day after holding Northern Iowa scoreless for a full fifteen minutes, the team followed it up, this time holding Drake off the scoresheet for seven minutes during their long run in the first half. The Ramblers applied pressure to the Bulldogs throughout the whole game, with six different players recording a steal. Their defense allowed just an average of 50.3 points throughout all three days.

The Ramblers now turn their heads to Selection Sunday, where their first matchup will be announced.