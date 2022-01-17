Loyola Ramblers ranked 22 in latest AP poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Monday morning brought good news to Rogers Park. The Loyola Ramblers now sit at No. 22 in the AP men’s college basketball rankings.

This is the Ramblers’ first ranking since finishing the year at No. 17 in last year’s poll.

The Ramblers have enjoyed success all season long under first-year head coach Drew Valentine, and are off to their best start in program history since the 1965-66 season.

Currently the Ramblers are 13-2, with their only losses coming against No. 14 Michigan State and No. 2 Auburn. The team has been ranked within the top 25 in KenPom and NET rankings multiple times throughout the season.

The team went undefeated last week, defeating conference opponents Bradley and Valparaiso along with a win against Indiana State on Saturday night.

Although the Ramblers struggled in those games, losses by Seton Hall, Alabama, and Oklahoma ensured Loyola a place within the illustrious Top 25.

The Ramblers will look to carry this momentum on the road, as they travel to Indiana to take on Evansville at 7 pm on NBC Sports Chicago+.

