Loyola Ramblers fall to UNI in OT

In the Missouri Valley Conference season title decider, the Loyola Ramblers fell to the Northern Iowa Panthers by a score of 102-96. The game was a back and forth battle that required overtime to settle. The Ramblers finish the regular season with a record of 22-7 (13-5 MVC) and fall down to fourth place by virtue of the tie-breaker. Here are three observations from the loss:

Trading blows through regulation

The Ramblers and Panthers went blow for blow in regulation time. Both teams went on unanswered scoring runs but found themselves even 46-46 at halftime. Graduate student Lucas Williamson led the Ramblers with 26 points through two halves, while junior AJ Greene led the Panthers with 25 of his own. While UNI came away with as large as an eleven point lead at one point, the Ramblers upped their game, shooting 52.2 percent from beyond the arc to stay with the Panthers and keep the game tied.

An overtime

The only way the game would be solved would be through overtime, where UNI took the lead early and never looked back. The Ramblers brought it to as close as four points, led by a career best 29 points from Williamson, but it would ultimately not be enough. Greene finished with 32 points in the game, with freshman Bowen Born leading the way in overtime with a career high 20 points.

Foul trouble holds Ramblers back again

Fouls held a large presence throughout the entire game, as a whopping fifty personal fouls were called. The Ramblers were credited with thirty-two of them, their largest total of the season. As a result, Chris Knight, Tom Welch, and Ryan Schwieger all fouled out, with Williamson, Tate Hall and Braden Norris each with four a piece. The Panthers found themselves shooting at the line an absurd forty-two times, shooting 83.3 percent while making thirty-five of them.

The Ramblers now set their sights on Arch Madness, where they enter as a #4 seed. They play their first game on Friday, March 4, in St Louis at 2:30 PM.