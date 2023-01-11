Loyola Ramblers defeated by VCU Rams: 3 Observations

Ramblers defeated by VCU: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As their season woes continue, the Loyola Ramblers fell to the VCU Rams by a score of 78-64. Loyola now falls to 6-10 (0-4 A10) as they are still in search of their first Atlantic 10 win. Here are three observations from the loss:

Turnovers just keep coming

When a team that has one of the highest turnover averages per game matches up with a team that is near the top of the nation in forcing them, you would expect to see a lot of turnovers in that game. In this case, you would be correct, with the Ramblers allowing a whopping 15 turnovers in just the first half alone. They finished the game with 22 turnovers, with VCU taking advantage and scoring 31 points off of them. Even with a solid offensive performance, rarely will you win a game when you turn the ball over 22 times.

Second-half collapses are becoming a habit

As has been the case in many of their losses, the Ramblers competed closely with VCU, leading for a majority of the first half. Even with the Rams showing more life at the end of the first half, the Ramblers only trailed by three. However, at the start of the second half, VCU took off running and never stopped, outscoring Loyola by a score of 43-32 The Ramblers just struggled to keep the same intensity up throughout the game and it showed, as they just did not have an answer for the Rams as the clock ran on.

Too little too late from Alston

After picking up two quick fouls in the first half, the Ramblers’ leading scorer in Philip Alston was forced to sit for the rest of the half. As the second half began, Alston struggled to find his mark but quickly caught fire at the end of the game. Despite teetering on the edge with 4 fouls, Alston put forward a superb effort to try and claw back. He finished his night with 15 points, all of them in the second half, to be the Ramblers’ second-leading scorer in the game.

The Ramblers are back in action on Saturday, as they travel to Philadelphia to take on Saint Joseph’s at 11:30 a.m. on USA Network.