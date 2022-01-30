Loyola Ramblers defeated by Drake: 3 Observations

Ramblers defeated by Drake: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a tight rematch of the Missouri Valley Conference championship game, the Loyola Ramblers fell to the Drake Bulldogs 77-68. The team showed the potential to win at times but were unable to convert, as they now drop to 16-4 (7-2 MVC) to move into a tie for first place with Drake. Here are three observations from the loss:

Turnovers plague Ramblers

The Ramblers looked very impressive at times, however they were unable to control the game due an abundance of turnovers. The Drake defense was able to force 16 turnovers from the Ramblers, converting them into 20 points. Senior DJ Wilkins led the Bulldogs with 20 points as they took control in the final stages of the game.

Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside

The Ramblers were led offensively by the collaborative efforts of junior Braden Norris and senior Chris Knight. Last time out against Drake, Norris led the team with 20 points in the MVC conference championship game. This time he contributed 12 points with 7 assists.

Knight, making his first start of the season, made his presence known inside, coming through for 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. He was a large contributor to the Ramblers’ 40 points in the paint.

Improved Rambler offense

Coming off of their worst offensive showing of the season, the Ramblers looked much better offensively this time around. The team shot 49.1 percent from the field, a large improvement from their last game over Southern Illinois. They are still searching for the three ball, as they were only able to muster a 26.1 percent effort from beyond the arc.

Story continues

Kennedy hits his second three of the half! ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/JdSMeHPGPI — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) January 30, 2022

The Ramblers had ten different players make an impact on the score sheet, with four players in double-digits, including graduate student Lucas Williamson with 11 and junior Marquise Kennedy with 12 to join the aforementioned Norris and Knight.

The Ramblers return to action at home when they take on Illinois State on Wednesday at 7 P.M. on ESPN+.