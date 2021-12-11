Loyola Ramblers defeat Vanderbilt: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Loyola Ramblers improved to 9-2 on the season after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores by a score of 69-58 on Friday night. The team proved their worth yet again in one of their last non-conference games of the season.

Here are three observations from the win.

Welcome to the club

With a three pointer just a minute and a half into the first half, graduate student Lucas Williamson becomes just the 45th player in program history to join the 1,000 point club. He is the first player to reach this milestone since former teammate Cameron Krutwig in 2020. Williamson is in his fifth year with the Ramblers, playing a key role in both the 2021 Sweet Sixteen run and the 2018 Final Four run. He finished the night with 11 points, three assists, and a game leading nine rebounds.

It’s raining threes

The Ramblers displayed their 3-point prowess Friday night, with eight different players scoring from beyond the arc. The team combined for a 45.9 percent clip from three point range, with 51 of their 69 points coming off of the three. Leading the team was junior Braden Norris, with all 18 of his points coming from beyond the arc. Senior Ryan Schwieger was close behind with three of his own en route to his 14 points on the night.

Power 6 Trio

After taking victories over Arizona State, DePaul, and now Vanderbilt, the Ramblers improved to 3-2 against Power 6 opponents. The Ramblers took the lead early on and held it for the majority of the first half. While the game was closer in the middle stages, the team pulled ahead towards the end and never looked back, with their largest lead being 16 points in the final minutes of the second half.

The Ramblers look to extend their winning streak when they take on Norfolk State next Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

