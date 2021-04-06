Loyola promotes Drew Valentine to replace Moser as coach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) Loyola Chicago promoted assistant Drew Valentine to head coach on Monday, hoping he can build on the success the Ramblers experienced under Porter Moser.

The 29-year-old Valentine helped Loyola make two deep NCAA Tournament runs in four seasons as an assistant. He gets his first head coaching job with Moser taking over at Oklahoma after a 10-year run that included a Final Four in 2018 and a Sweet 16 appearance this year.

In a statement, Valentine called the promotion “an absolute honor” and called Moser “one of the biggest mentors and role models in my life.”

“The impact that he has made on this entire university will not forgotten,” Valentine said. “We will continue to do things the right way, with character and passion! The vision and standard that Coach Moser established will forever remain a part of the culture.”

Valentine played a big role in Loyola’s rise. The Ramblers went 99-36 overall and 56-16 in the Missouri Valley Conference the past four years, winning three regular-season league championships.

He was Loyola’s de facto defensive coordinator the past two years. That group ranked among the best in the country this season.

“Over the course of his career as both a player and as a coach, Drew had proven that he’s a winner who does things the right way,” athletic director Steve Watson said in a statement. “We are extremely proud of the recent success of our program and Drew has played a key role in those accomplishments. He is the perfect person to lead us as we continue to build upon that success as we begin the next chapter of Loyola basketball.”

Before arriving at Loyola, Valentine played at Oakland and was a graduate manager at Michigan State under Tom Izzo. He then returned to his alma mater as an assistant from 2015 to 2017. Valentine is the older brother of Chicago Bulls guard and former Spartans star Denzel Valentine, and his father, Carlton, starred for the Spartans in the 1980s and became a successful high school coach.

Moser, who takes over for the retired Lon Kruger at Oklahoma, was 188-141 in 10 years at Loyola. He has a 293-242 record in 17 seasons as a college head coach, with stops at Arkansas Little Rock (2000-03) and Illinois State (2003-07).

The Ramblers went 26-5 in their fourth straight year with 20 or more wins and returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since their stunning Final Four appearance.

They went 32-6 that season and charmed the nation in an unexpected run buoyed by one last-second shot after another. Along the way, their team chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, became a celebrity, with bobbleheads and athletic apparel and national TV interviews.

Loyola, with the nation’s stingiest scoring defense, made another run this year. The Ramblers earned their first AP Top 25 ranking since March 1985 and won the MVC Tournament for the second time in four years.

Sister Jean, 101 years old and fully vaccinated against COVID-19, was on hand for the NCAA Tournament. She watched in Indianapolis as the Ramblers beat Georgia Tech and dominated top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Illinois in the second round before falling to Oregon State.

Loyola promotes Drew Valentine to replace Moser as coach originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Baylor finishes at No. 1 in Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

    Baylor finished where it started: At the top of the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll. The Bears won the national title by beating Gonzaga.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Four-man race at the top with no true consensus No. 1 pick

    It’s turning out to be a four-man race at the top between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

  • Yankees reportedly make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • A 4.5-degree driver? Bryson DeChambeau unleashes new weapon at the Masters

    PGA Tour's longest driver is focused on improved wedge play to set up birdies after so many long tee shots at firm Augusta National.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: What it would look like if Bill Belichick traded to No. 4

    There is A LOT going on in this mock draft, including a trade up to 4th overall AND a Stephon Gilmore trade.

  • What's next for Gonzaga men's basketball after title run fell short?

    Freshman sensation Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert are expected to leave for the NBA, but the Bulldogs have plenty of talent to build on.

  • Scott Milanovich eager to evaluate Colts QB Jacob Eason

    Colts finally get a full offseason of Jacob Eason.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • QB A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Texans

    Quarterback A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Houston Texans in 2020.

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]

  • College basketball's way-too-early men's preseason top 25 for 2021-22

    Which teams are best-positioned to be among nation's elite when the 2021-22 men's college basketball season begins in November?

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Georgia voting debate reaches the Masters and Augusta National

    Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgia's new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseball's decision to remove the All-Star Game from Atlanta over the issue. The Masters is the year's first golf major and one of the most popular annual sports events. Often described as Spring Break for CEOs, the tournament is a magnet for America's corporate elite, some of whom belong to Augusta National, which has gone to great lengths in the past to shield its members.

  • Three 2021 NFL Draft thoughts and a post-Sam Darnold trade mock draft

    DJ Bean shares three quick thoughts about the 2021 NFL Draft following the Panthers' trade for Sam Darnold, as well as a mock of the top 15 picks in the draft.

  • Latest Christian Pulisic injury update

    Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.

  • Deshaun Watson rumors: Eagles among team continuing to monitor a potential trade for Texans QB

    Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle is reporting that the Philadelphia Eagles are continuing to monitor a potential trade for Deshaun Watson

  • Cubs take lead vs. Brewers with three home runs in one inning

    The Cubs bats broke out in a big way in the fourth inning against the Brewers Monday.

  • Jets' Sam Darnold Trade: Grading Joe Douglas' haul

    Grading Jets' Sam Darnold trade: While Joe Douglas' haul exceeds expectations, there's still big question marks about what the future holds for New York.