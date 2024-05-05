Loyola outlasts Blossoms in BP

May 4—The Blooming Prairie baseball team suffered a tough loss when it lost to Mankato Loyola 5-4 in 10 innings in BP Friday.

Alex Lea had a triple and an RBI for the Awesome Blossoms (5-4 overall).

BP pitching: Lance Lembke 5 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 3 ER, 2 K; Zack Hein, 2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K; Gabe Staloch (L) 3 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 3 ER, 3 K

BP hitting: Carsten Ingvalson, 1-for-5; Brady Kittelson, 2-for-4, 2 R, BB; Gabe Staloch, 0-for-3, R, BB; Alex Lea, 1-for-3, triple, RBI, R, 2 BBs; C. Braaten, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 BBs; Lance Lembke, 1-for-4; Hein, 1-for-3