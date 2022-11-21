Gators set to host this 4-star LSU commit on an official visit
Florida is looking to flip a four-star offensive tackle committed to LSU, and the Gators will get him on an official visit in December.
Iowa's Phil Parker is getting some well-deserved national love as a top assistant. Parker was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award.
Kaytron Allen shared a weekly Big Ten honor after a big game at Rutgers
Not only did the Gamecocks pull it out against the Volunteers, they did so in one of the most shocking manners of any football upset in Gamecock history. | Opinion
Alabama football will close out the regular season with a game against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, but what bowl is most likely for the postseason?
Here's where the Tigers lie after Week 12 in the AP's latest top 25 poll.
Mel Tucker explains why practice has had a bad effect on Michigan State football's run defense lately.
Social media went wild for Deion Sanders' reported talks with Colorado
Six facts about Ohio State and College Gameday.
According to USA TODAY Sports' latest bowl projections after Week 12, the Florida Gators will face a team from the American Athletic Conference in December
Chad Kelly, who made one appearance for the Indianapolis Colts, earns a championship ring in the Canadian Football League.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Blake Corum grew up in a one-stoplight Virginia town on a farm with cows, pigs and chickens. When Corum was very young, that was the only playing some thought he would do. ''I was in the hospital a lot growing up because of a heart condition,'' Corum said in an interview with The Associated Press.
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 12.
The Vols saw their playoff hopes vanish Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Opinion by Marek Warszawski: “Valley residents respond to Newsom’s water conservation ask with a collective shrug.”
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Thousands of empty seats told the sad story as Qatar's long-awaited World Cup debut ended in a bad case of stage fright on Sunday.
Mispronunciations have gotten so out of hand that the Qatari state essentially gave up on authenticity and accepted a few of them.
Separate ESPN analysts called the throw “unreal” and “bonkers.”
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.