Loyola Chicago gets MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth

  • Loyola of Chicago's Aher Uguak holds the trophy as he celebrates a 75-65 victory over Drake with his teammates following the championship game of the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    1/5

    Loyola Chicago gets MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth

    Loyola of Chicago's Aher Uguak holds the trophy as he celebrates a 75-65 victory over Drake with his teammates following the championship game of the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Loyola of Chicago's Braden Norris (4) and teammate Aher Uguak (30) celebrate a 75-65 victory over Drake during the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    2/5

    Loyola Chicago gets MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth

    Loyola of Chicago's Braden Norris (4) and teammate Aher Uguak (30) celebrate a 75-65 victory over Drake during the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Loyola of Chicago's Keith Clemons (5) celebrates during the first half of the championship game against Drake in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    3/5

    Loyola Chicago gets MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth

    Loyola of Chicago's Keith Clemons (5) celebrates during the first half of the championship game against Drake in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Drake's D.J. Wilkins (0) shoots over Loyola of Chicago's Tate Hall during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    4/5

    Loyola Chicago gets MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth

    Drake's D.J. Wilkins (0) shoots over Loyola of Chicago's Tate Hall during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Loyola of Chicago's Cameron Krutwig, right, looks to pass as Drake's Darnell Brodie defends during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    5/5

    Loyola Chicago gets MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth

    Loyola of Chicago's Cameron Krutwig, right, looks to pass as Drake's Darnell Brodie defends during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Loyola of Chicago's Aher Uguak holds the trophy as he celebrates a 75-65 victory over Drake with his teammates following the championship game of the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Loyola of Chicago's Braden Norris (4) and teammate Aher Uguak (30) celebrate a 75-65 victory over Drake during the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Loyola of Chicago's Keith Clemons (5) celebrates during the first half of the championship game against Drake in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Drake's D.J. Wilkins (0) shoots over Loyola of Chicago's Tate Hall during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Loyola of Chicago's Cameron Krutwig, right, looks to pass as Drake's Darnell Brodie defends during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST. LOUIS (AP) Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to lead No. 20 Loyola Chicago to a 75-65 win over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game Sunday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Ramblers (24-4, 16-2) will be making their seventh NCAAs appearance and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.

Keith Clemons added 13 points for Loyola, which has won six in a row and 17 of its past 18.

Tremell Murphy and D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points each for Drake (25-4, 15-3), a bubble team. The Bulldogs were appearing in the MVC title game for the first time since they won the tournament in 2008. Joseph Yesufu added 12 points.

Krutwig, the MVC Player of the Year, had eight rebounds. He sent Loyola Chicago on a 7-0 run with a hook shot from the lane that broke a 24-all tie.

''We wanted to be physical without fouling,'' Krutwig said. ''We were all over the court.''

Krutwig was a member of that 2018 team that gained nationwide attention with its improbable run to the Final Four.

He feels as if it could happen again.

''It makes you hungry and want to get back there,'' Krutwig said. ''We'll enjoy this win for one or two days then it's right back to business. Once we find out who we're playing, we'll get right to it. You've got to fall in love with the grind - especially in March.''

Loyola coach Porter Moser says his team is ready for the challenge.

''I welcome similarities,'' Moser said. ''I've been shying away from comparing them. These guys - they're their own team. But I love the sustained success.''

Loyola used a lock-down defensive effort in the second half to seal the win.

''It's a culture here,'' said Norris, who hit five 3-pointers. ''You have to play defense to play in this program.''

Loyola had held its opponents to 58 points or fewer in its previous 17 games before Sunday.

''They're terrific defensively, they make everything hard,'' Drake coach Darian DeVries. ''They have great hand activity, they have toughness on the ball. They're really connected as a group.''

Clemons hit a 3-pointer midway through the second half to push the lead to a 53-37.

Both teams had 10-0 runs in the first half.

Loyola Chicago, which hit 10 of 24 shots (63%) in the opening half, won its three tournament games by a total of 50 points.

Drake won its first 18 games of the season. It was playing without regulars Roman Penn and ShanQuan Hemphill, who suffered leg injuries in February.

The Bulldogs must now wait until Selection Sunday to find out their fate.

''We did everything we could,'' Wilkins. ''Whatever happens, happens.''

Added Moser, (Drake) definitely belongs.''

FATHER OF ARCH MADNESS

Doug Elgin, MVC commissioner for the past 33 years, will step down in June. Elgin moved the tournament to St. Louis in 1991 and is given credit for coining the term Arch Madness. He is the longest-tenured commissioner in the 114-year history of the league.

''March Madness is what it is because of our commissioner,'' Moser said.

ALL IN

The MVC is the only league in the nation that was able to complete every regular-season conference game. All 10 teams played 18 games each.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola Chicago: Heading to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four.

Drake: Hoping for an NCAA at-large berth. The Ramblers have won 69 games over the past three seasons, tying for the most in a three-game stretch in program history.

UP NEXT

Chicago Loyola: Will be making its second NCAA Tournament appearance in the past 31 years.

Drake: Awaits a postseason invitation.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Cubs’ Pedro Strop held out of camp for violating COVID-19 protocols

    Cubs reliever Pedro Strop is being held out of camp for violating COVID-19 protocols, NBC Sports Chicagos Gordon Wittenmyer confirmed Sunday.

  • March Madness 2021: Loyola Chicago Ramblers earn bid after MVC tournament

    It's the second tournament bid in four years for the Ramblers.

  • Huskers' rally falls short in 79-78 loss at Northwestern

    Nebraska's regular season ended with one final gut punch, as it lost in the final seconds at Northwestern on Sunday.

  • Plaschke: USC's Andy Enfield must ride second magical March shot into success in NCAAs

    Tahj Eaddy's game-winner in USC's 64-63 win at UCLA was strikingly similar to Jonah Mathews' shot the year before. Now the Trojans must build off it.

  • Mamukelashvili, Robinson-Earl unanimous All-Big East picks

    NEW YORK (AP) Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili and Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were unanimous selections to the All Big East Conference basketball team. The other four first-team members are James Bouknight of Connecticut, Marcus Zegarowski of Creighton, Julian Champagnie of St. John's, and Collin Gillespie of Villanova, which won the regular-season title.

  • March Madness? Pitino's whole 1st season at Iona maddening

    NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) By the time Rick Pitino got to town, the coronavirus was already there. When Iona hired the Hall of Fame coach last March 14, there was no celebration for the new biggest man on campus. The more noteworthy arrival in the New York City suburb that week was the National Guard, sent in by Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he set up a ''containment zone'' that closed schools and banned large gatherings within a one-mile radius of a synagogue just down the street that was the center of one of the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks in the U.S.

  • White Sox closer Liam Hendriks adds big personality to South Side clubhouse

    How did Liam Hendriks spend his weekend? Taking funny pictures with Eloy's batting gloves, screaming profanities during a B game and drinking Dr. Pepper like a TV pitchman. Business as usual for the new big personality in the White Sox clubhouse.

  • No. 1 UConn advances to Big East finals with 84-39 win over Villanova

    Christyn Williams scored 26 points and top-ranked UConn used a stifling defense to overwhelm Villanova 84-39 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.

  • Gators implode in Knoxville without Tre Mann

    The Gators will start the SEC Tournament as the No. 5 seed following Sunday's loss in Knoxville.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Italy savours second America's Cup shot after 21-year wait

    Italian challengers Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will this week attempt to wrest the America's Cup from holders Emirates Team New Zealand after a 21-year wait for a second shot at the oldest trophy in international sport. The last time the Italian team reached the final was also in the waters off Auckland, when they were comprehensively beaten by the New Zealanders. Defeat did not deter Luna Rossa's billionaire backer Patrizio Bertelli, chief executive of Italian luxury goods group Prada, who has since bankrolled a series of campaigns costing hundreds of millions of dollars in his quest to lift the Cup.

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • Report: Blake Griffin expected to sign with Nets after clearing waivers

    The Nets are expected to sign the six-time All-Star after his buyout from the Pistons.

  • 76ers' Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons ruled out for All-Star after contact with COVID-19 positive

    The Philadelphia 76ers stars had contact with a barber who is a likely COVID-19 positive, per reports.

  • UFC world in disbelief after Petr Yan's blatantly illegal knee gives title to Aljamain Sterling via DQ

    No one wants to win a belt this way.

  • Jan Blachowicz overpowers Israel Adesanya to retain light heavyweight title at UFC 259

    Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.

  • Vegas-based Ethel M Chocolates celebrates 40 years with special Kyle Busch paint scheme

    Kyle Busch has had plenty of his better moments in his hometown thanks to six NASCAR wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but if he gets to Victory Lane in Sunday‘s Cup Series race, it will be with another Las Vegas native featured on his car. That‘s because Ethel M Chocolates, the craft chocolate division […]

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.