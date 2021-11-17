Loyola Chicago beat Chicago State 92-56: 3 observations

Ramblers beat Chicago State: 3 observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Loyola Ramblers improved to 3-0 under new head coach Drew Valentine with a 92-56 win against Chicago State on Tuesday night inside Gentile Arena. The Ramblers drew first blood early on and never looked back, holding the lead the entire game.

Here are three observations from tonight’s win.

Multiple different point scorers off the bench

The Ramblers proved once again how well rounded their offense is, with almost half of their points coming from the bench. With five players contributing, the Rambler bench was able to outscore the Cougars, 43-16. Leading the charge was senior Ryan Schwieger with a season-high 22 points. Senior Chris Knight and freshman Saint Thomas each contributed six points of their own.

Another assist for @lucasw2424 on this pass to Ryan Schwieger for a 💣 pic.twitter.com/0OIJR44oZr — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) November 17, 2021

Rambler defense continues to force turnovers

The Rambler defense played a large role in limiting Chicago State’s opportunities throughout the game. Part of this was the team’s ability to force turnovers, as the Cougars were credited with a season-high 26 miscues. The graduate student pairing of Lucas Williamson and Keith Clemons, along with junior Marquise Kennedy, led the team with two steals each.

The team’s ability to limit quality shot attempts carried over from Saturday’s win over Florida Gulf Coast. The Cougars operated at a 40.0 percent clip from the field in the first half. They would do no better in the second half, ultimately being held to 40.4 percent efficiency for the full game.

All about opportunity

What stands with this Rambler team is the ability to find points from a variety of players. Every player who dressed for Tuesday's game played five or more minutes. As a result, ten different players scored. With a number of young players mixed with considerable veteran talent, every player is given a chance to compete and show the coaching staff what they are capable of.