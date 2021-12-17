Loyola to cancel non-conference games due to positive COVID-19 tests

Loyola to cancel non-conference games due to COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Loyola Ramblers men’s basketball season will be put on hold due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Loyola becomes the latest school to have games canceled due to COVID, following UCLA and Ohio State, among others. UCLA and Ohio State have also canceled games due to positive COVID-19 tests.

“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as the Loyola and broader communities is the primary concern of Loyola Athletics,” the team announced in a statement Friday evening.

Their remaining non-conference matches against Norfolk State (Dec 19) and Davidson (Dec 22) have both been canceled and will not be made up.

The Ramblers hope to resume play against conference opponent Southern Illinois on January 2.