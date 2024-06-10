Loyd discusses 'welcome to the WNBA' moment

- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five years
Golden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin join Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk" to discuss Joe Lacob's goal for the Valkyries to win a WNBA title within five years.
Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 'Unrivaled' league
New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart discusses 'Unrivaled,' the 3x3 women's league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.
Diana Taurasi on Team USA women's basketball Olympics roster: 'There's always gonna be controversy'
Yahoo Sports' Isis Young spoke to the 5-time Olympic gold medalist about the reported roster for the U.S. women's basketball team ahead of this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.
Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated Sun
Playing without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.
Mavs coach God Shammgod on working with Kyrie, Luka
Dallas Mavericks player development coach God Shammgod sits down with FOX 4's Sam Gannon to talk about working with superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, what they are like off the court and if anyone can do the Shammgod better than he can.
Loyd discusses 'welcome to the WNBA' moment
Jewell Loyd joins Rennae Stubbs and Sam Querrey to remember her 'welcome to the WNBA' moment with Diana Taurasi, tell her favorite Sue Bird story and more.