Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game

The highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Diana Taurasi on Team USA women's basketball Olympics roster: 'There's always gonna be controversy'

Yahoo Sports' Isis Young spoke to the 5-time Olympic gold medalist about the reported roster for the U.S. women's basketball team ahead of this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.
Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off Team USA's Olympic team

Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA's roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.
Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 'Unrivaled' league

New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart discusses 'Unrivaled,' the 3x3 women's league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.

Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 'Unrivaled' league originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Loyd: Adjustment from college to WNBA 'not easy'
Jewell Loyd joins Rennae Stubbs and Sam Querrey to discuss what goes into adjusting to the WNBA, how playing tennis has helped her basketball game and why it's so important to be a multi-sport athlete.