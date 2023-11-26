Loyalty and records propel Michigan’s MVP vs Ohio State

It’s rare that stories get happy endings, especially in sports. Fortunately for Blake Corum, he seems to have broken the mold.

Corum was eligible for the NFL draft last year but opted to return to Michigan for a chance to cement his legacy as a program great. He spurned being a likely second-round pick in part because he felt like he never got a true chance to breakout against Ohio State with injuries bogging him down for both the 2021 and 2022 matchups.

See, when Corum returned we all had the same fear. Blake would play great for Michigan but eventually, his workload would catch up to him and he would get hurt… leaving him questionable for the OSU game. But luckily, his loyalty was rewarded.

Blake was fully ready for his 22-carry workload, making him this week’s MVP.

Blake was the sponge that carried the weight of the offense. He charged into the vicious Buckeye front time after time to set up Michigan’s various trick plays and, eventually, the outside run.

No, Corum’s stat line of 22 carries for 88 yards with two touchdowns isn’t raising any eyebrows, but his persistence and willingness to fight for tough yards was the pillar of Michigan’s offensive effort.

Corum cemented his legacy in The Game late when Michigan needed to kill the clock. Ohio State had pulled within a field goal and the Wolverines needed to run out the remaining time and get a win. Corum came alive. He turned the corner on one run, powered through a defender on another, and put Michigan in position to kick a game-sealing field goal.

Corum is a Michigan legend. There is no doubt about it. He set the single-season rushing TD record today and is knocking on the door of becoming the program’s all-time rushing TD leader. Corum deserved this win and this recognition for his sacrifice, talent, and willingness to do whatever is asked for the greater good of the team.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire