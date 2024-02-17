Loyal Warriors teammate Podz offers fitting NBA Mount Rushmore pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

If you were to ask NBA players and fans alike who is on their Mount Rushmore of all-time greats, you'd hear a lot of the same answers.

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal, just to name a few.

However, Warriors rookie guard Brandin Podziemski strayed from the pack with his answer when asked by The Players' Tribune on Friday before the NBA Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

"Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Chris Paul," Podziemski said.

Not many young NBA players have an opportunity to play with and learn from not one, not two, not three, but four future Hall of Famers, but Podziemski was drafted into a unique situation after Golden State selected him with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

When you're surrounded by greatness like Podziemski is, there only is one acceptable answer to the Mount Rushmore question.

