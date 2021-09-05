Lowry on why he chose the Heat: ‘For me, it’s only championships or bust’

“For me, it’s only championships or bust. Going to Miami, that was a situation where I feel like this is what they want to do. I have a close friend, Jimmy Butler, there and I feel like Miami, that’s what they want to do. It’s about winning championships….

“If you aren’t playing for championships, what are you playing for? And that’s the only thought process that went into my free agency, is where do I go to become a champion?”