Lowry on Leonard's free agency: I just want him to be happy

Kyle Lowry will be happy with whatever choice Toronto Raptors team-mate Kawhi Leonard makes as the NBA star enters free agency.

Leonard, who is in his first season with the Raptors after being traded by the San Antonio Spurs, can opt out of his contract and become a free agent after 2018-19.

The 2014 NBA champion and Finals MVP – who is averaging 26.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season – has been linked with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers amid speculation of a return to his home city.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Raptors star Lowry discussed Leonard's upcoming decision, telling The Athletic: "Nothing else matters but [Leonard's] happiness.

"That's how I am, because our brotherhood is too small for us to say this, that and the other [about another player's free agency decision].

"Our brotherhood in the NBA is really tiny, and we really all appreciate and support and want each other happy. That's where it is with me and that situation. I just want him to be happy."

The Raptors acquired Leonard, along with guard Danny Green, from the Spurs in July in exchange for a package centred around DeMar DeRozan.

Lowry said he has not tried to get a "read" on whether Leonard — who was limited to nine games in 2017-18 because of a quad injury — has enjoyed playing for the Raptors.

"We don't have to read him, because he talks to us," Lowry said. "He's our team-mate. He's a guy we talk to every day. He's awesome. He's enjoying being back on the floor playing basketball at a high level. That's what he's really enjoying.

"I don't know [if Toronto fits him]. That's a question where his individualised personality is going to have to step in [and determine it]."

Lowry is in his seventh season with the Raptors. He is averaging 14.2 points and 10 assists per game in 2018-19.