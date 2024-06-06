Lowndes youth baseball camp has a bit of everything

Jun. 5—VALDOSTA — Lowndes High School hosted a youth baseball camp from June 3-5, welcoming young athletes ages 4-13. The camp ran daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and was an experience that blended athletic skill development with fun-filled activities.

The Lowndes High Youth Baseball Camp is designed to offer a comprehensive experience, catering to various aspects of baseball while ensuring the young campers enjoy their time to the fullest. The daily schedule was packed with a variety of activities aimed at enhancing the participants' baseball skills and building a love for the sport.

Under the guidance of experienced coaches and high school players, the campers had the opportunity to improve their baseball fundamentals. The camp covered essential skills such as batting, fielding, and baserunning. Instructors provided personalized instruction tailored to the age and skill level of each participant, ensuring that every child gained valuable insights and improved their game.

Ryan Page is the head coach of the Lowndes High varsity team and manages the camp and its various stations. He sees the camp as a way for kids to have fun during the summer. Page enjoys introducing the game to new players and helping the campers improve in the game he loves so much.

"The biggest thing is we want them to come out here and enjoy the game of baseball and have fun with baseball," said Page.

The high school volunteers consisted of players who were not out participating in travel ball practices or games. Coach Page talked about the importance of the players in the area coming to support the kids during the camp.

"They get to build relationships, and these kids will come back to watch these guys play," said Page.

Beyond the technical training, the camp emphasizes the importance of fun. After lunch, campers cooled down each day with water slides and other recreational games. The camp was composed of stations with many kids on the diamond enjoying the game and others enjoying the air conditioning and a movie.

The final day of camp culminated in an awards ceremony. Prizes and awards were given to recognize the campers' efforts and achievements. These accolades are not just about winning but about celebrating participation, improvement and sportsmanship. Every camper will have the chance to be acknowledged.

With a perfect blend of skill development, fun activities, and community spirit, the camp was an unforgettable experience for many participants.