Lowndes triumphs in summer doubleheader

Jun. 14—VALDOSTA — Thursday, Lowndes High School hosted an exciting doubleheader of summer basketball games featuring both varsity and junior varsity teams competing against Thomas County Central. The event foreshadowed a promising year for Lowndes' basketball program, with the varsity and junior varsity teams emerging victorious.

In the first game, Lowndes High School's varsity team took on Thomas County Central's varsity team. The match was closely contested, but Lowndes managed to secure a 44-37 win. Even though the regular season is months away, players are still making standout plays, reminding the crowd why the Vikings are so interesting to watch.

Following the varsity game, the junior varsity teams from both schools took to the court. Lowndes' junior varsity team delivered a dominant performance, defeating Thomas County Central with a decisive 53-23 victory. The JV players continue to show tremendous potential and look strong for the 2024-25 season.

The wins against Thomas County Central mark a promising upcoming year for Lowndes High School's basketball program as they continue their summer training and prepare for the official season.

As the summer progresses, the Lowndes High School basketball teams will continue refining their skills and building on their successes, aiming to carry their momentum into the regular season. With dedicated coaching and a talented roster, Lowndes continues to get ready for an exciting and competitive basketball season ahead.