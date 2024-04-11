Lowndes takes game one versus Valdosta

Apr. 11—VALDOSTA — In a clash between local rivals, Lowndes High Baseball made a short journey to Valdosta High School's impressive new stadium for a highly anticipated regional series. The Vikings, a formidable force in the region, asserted their dominance with an 8-1 victory.

Skyler Howell got the start for the Wildcats, pitching for six innings and striking out one. Howell gave up six base-on-balls, nine hits, and seven runs. The Vikings scored early with a single to centerfield, bringing in Coleman Lewis to score.

Noah Thigpen returned to the mound after his excellent performance in the Vikings' game against Camden. Thigpen struck out five batters, walked two, and allowed a single hit and run. The Wildcats also scored in the first inning with a sacrifice fly to right field from Andre Mason, scoring Howell.

The only hit of the night from the Wildcats came from Mason in the bottom of the fourth with a single to center field. The Vikings' Matthew Kerrigan dominated at bat, with three hits in three bats. Kerrigan put out singles in the second, fifth, and seventh innings.

The Vikings started their lead in the second with a double from Tate Sirmans, bringing in Kerrigan to score. Further extending their lead, the Vikings put up three more runs in the fourth.

Thigpen and Lewis brought in two with singles, and Carson Page scored Cason Fletcher on a sacrifice fly. A double from Fletcher and a single from Kerrigan brought in two more runs in the fifth.

Tanner Day pitched for the Wildcats in the sixth inning, giving up one hit and one run. Drew Inman also took over for Thigpen in the sixth, giving up three base-on-balls. Ty Macera r selieved Inman, striking out three. In the seventh, Page beamed a triple to right field to score Kerrigan in the Vikings' last run of the game.

Taking game one 8-1, Lowndes will return home for the next two games of the series. The Wildcats will travel to Lowndes High School Friday to try to bring this series back.