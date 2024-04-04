Lowndes resumes regionals on a win

Apr. 3—VALDOSTA — After taking a break from regional games for a week, Lowndes High Baseball returned home for their regional series versus Camden County. The Vikings took the game 3-0, following an impressive display of pitching from senior Noah Thigpen.

Thigpen pitched a complete game for the Vikings, allowing only three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Camden County's only hits were two singles from Caden Napier and a single from Elijah Cox.

Caden Sullivan started for Camden and pitched five innings, giving up three hits and five walks. Sullivan had two strikeouts and allowed one earned run.

The Vikings scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third off of a sacrifice fly ball from Nate Slaughter to left field, scoring Coleman Lewis.

Titus House relieved Sullivan in the sixth inning and pitched the rest of the game. House had no strikeouts and allowed three hits. The Vikings scored twice in the sixth inning: a single from Carson Page scored Tate Sirmans, and another single from Jordan Hudson brought in Page.

Taking game one, Lowndes now sets its sights on the next phase of the series, hitting the road to Camden for the remaining two games. The Vikings will travel to Camden County High on Friday, April 5th.