Lowndes High School hosts tri-county basketball playdate

Jun. 7—VALDOSTA — On Wednesday, Lowndes High School hosted a three-game basketball playdate, bringing together the Coffee and Tift County teams.

With the boys' season ending in February, the event was an opportunity to get some good practice and have a friendly competition. The three teams played back-to-back games consisting of two 20-minute periods with a running clock.

The playdate kicked off with the first game, featuring Lowndes High School against Coffee. From the opening tip-off, Lowndes looked strong, with good shooting and defense. The Vikings' Kam Jackson continues to be a valuable asset and consistent player on the roster. The Vikings would take game one 35-34 in an intense game to excite the audience.

In the second game, Coffee faced off against Tift County. Both teams battled fiercely, but Tift County managed to edge out Coffee County in another close game. Coffee began to turn the game around in the last minutes; however, they could not outpace the event's running clock. Tift County took game one 39-30.

The final game of the day saw Lowndes High taking on Tift County. With only one team able to go 2-0 for the day, the game was competitive. In another close game for the Vikings, the match ended 41-38 for a Lowndes win.

The three-game playdate provided an exciting day for basketball fans and fostered camaraderie and sportsmanship among the participating schools. With Lowndes High winning both games, the event was a success. It set a positive tone and attracted more attention to the 2024-25 basketball season.