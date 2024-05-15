Lowndes baseball goes for back-to-back state championships

May 15—VALDOSTA — Lowndes High School baseball is gearing up for an exhilarating showdown as they head to Coolray Field to play Grayson High School in the state championship game.

The team has set their eyes on back-to-back state championship titles. Last season, the Vikings took the state championship series 2-0 to defeat Parkview High School at the esteemed Truist Field. Boasting an unstoppable senior class, the only way the Vikings see this season ending is with another title.

The head coach of Lowndes High's baseball program, Ryan Page, reflected on the team's remarkable journey to the championship game. "It all started years ago when these kids were eight years old. They've been doing this for a long time. This is just the culmination of all of that."

Throughout the season, Lowndes High baseball has been the team to fear in the 7A area, but they have remained focused on reaching the state championship. From having threats on the mound to having multiple hitters near 500 in the playoffs, Lowndes baseball is firing on all cylinders.

"Our whole pitching staff has been dominant and playing really well," stated Page. "We've been swinging it well overall, and we just gotta be able to keep that up for one more round."

In a week full of pressure and anticipation for Friday's game, Coach Page took the time to look back on his time with the team and the importance of the moment.

"I've coached these boys for a long time, and to see them reap the benefits of all that and attempt to get a second state championship in a row. It's awesome." Page continued, "Awesome as a parent, awesome as a coach, and it's awesome for the community."

Recent home games for the Vikings have had some of the largest turnouts in recent memory, with fans filling nearly every available seat in their most recent game against North Paulding. It is safe to say that the community's love for the program is stronger than ever.

"Whether it's donations, supporting the boys, or showing up for baseball games, it means a lot to these kids." Coach Page finalized his thoughts, stating, "It's great to see the pride and the excitement around Lowndes baseball again."

Game one of the series is Friday at 5 p.m. at Coolray Field, with game two to follow. If needed a third game is Saturday at noon.