Lowndes baseball builds momentum heading into playoffs

Apr. 19—VALDOSTA — Lowndes baseball has secured itself as the number-one team in 7A Area 1. The team goes into playoffs with an overall of 25-5 and a region record of 11-1. In the last two games of its regular season, the Vikings took down Lee County and Thomas County Central.

In a commanding victory, the Lowndes varsity baseball team secured a 7-0 win over Lee County on Monday. The team wasted no time, opening the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with two singles. Nate Slaughter's single drove in two runs, setting the tone for the game.

Building on their lead, Lowndes extended their advantage in the third inning with a walk by Kyle Alonso and a sacrifice fly by Tate Sirmans. Layten Shelton delivered a stellar performance on the mound, pitching five scoreless innings while striking out four.

Lee County struggled to contain Lowndes, with starting pitcher Weston Bryan conceding six runs over two and one-third innings. Despite some relief efforts, Lee County couldn't halt Lowndes' momentum.

Slaughter led the charge for Lowndes with two RBIs, while Ty Macera and Noah Thigpen contributed multiple hits to the team's impressive performance. Lowndes showcased discipline at the plate, drawing eight walks throughout the game and displaying solid defense with no errors committed.

Aiming to maintain their winning streak, Lowndes traveled to Thomas County Central for their final game before playoffs.

Coleman Lewis proved to be the show's star as Lowndes secured a 7-3 victory against Thomas County Central on Wednesday. Lewis dominated at the plate, collecting four hits in four at-bats, including a solo home run in the first inning and three doubles throughout the game.

Lowndes got off to a strong start with Lewis's home run in the opening inning, but Thomas County Central quickly responded, tying the game at one in the bottom of the second. However, Lowndes surged ahead in the third inning when Ashton Bohler homered to left field for two runs, followed by Lewis's double to extend the lead to 4-1.

Easton Blanton delivered a solid performance on the pitching front, pitching three innings in relief and conceding no runs. Lewis also contributed on the mound, allowing just one run over two innings while striking out four. Despite Thomas County Central's efforts, Lowndes could not be stopped, tallying 11 hits in total.

These last two games conclude the regular season for the Vikings. Racking up a nine-game winning streak, the team now prepares for regional games in the following upcoming week.