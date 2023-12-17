Lowndes announces 2024 region football schedule

Dec. 16—VALDOSTA — Lowndes High has announced its portion of the 2024 Region 1-6A football schedule.

A release from Lowndes stated that while scrimmages and non-region games are not set, the Vikings know the dates and places of their conference contests for next year.

Lowndes will not face a region opponent on Sept. 20, the first week of region. They will also not have an opponent on Oct. 18. Whether these will be true open weeks, or have a non-region opponent remains to be seen.

The first region game of 2024 is Sept. 27 at Colquitt County. On Oct. 4, they head to Tift County. While two road encounters are a tough test, the Vikes will finish their region chart with three consecutive at Martin Stadium.

Camden County comes to Valdosta Oct. 11, followed by Richmond Hill on Oct. 25 and Valdosta and the Winnersville Classic on Nov. 1.

Unlike the past two seasons with teams only having one long trip per regular season to Richmond Hill and Camden, the Vikings will visit both in 2025.

Lowndes went 4-6 in 2023 under first-year head coach Adam Carter, with a rough 0-4 in Region 1-7A. The Georgia High School Association decided to cut one classification for 2024, with teams now topping out at Class 6A.

Looking at the rest of the region, Colquitt went 10-0 in the regular season, but not the furtherest of any of Region 1's teams in the state playoffs. Camden County surprised everyone with a run to the semifinals, with Colquitt knocked out in the quarterfinals. However, Colquitt was felled by two points by Milton, the eventual Class 7A state champions.

Valdosta made it to the second round and Richmond Hill was knocked out of the state tournament in the opening weekend.

Tift County returns to Lowndes' region, having dropped to Class 6A in 2022. The Blue Devils were 2-8 in 2023. One win was against a region opponent. Two losses were to future 2023 state champions.