What is lowest seed to appear in Elite Eight? NC State latest double-digit team to reach March Madness round

NC State basketball's Cinderella run lives another day in March Madness.

The Wolfpack — which has now won eight games since the start of the ACC Tournament on March 12 — dominated throughout Friday's Sweet 16 game, as Kevin Keatts' squad knocked off 2 seed Marquette 67-58 to advance to the program's first Elite Eight in 38 years.

ASU transfer DJ Horne and Casey Morsell combined for 34 of the Wolfpack's 67 points on the night. The NC State defense caused all sorts of trouble for Marquette's offense — which ranked fourth in the Big East — throughout the night, holding the Golden Eagles to their second-worst shooting percentage of the season (33.3% from the field) while eliminating 6-foot-11 big man Oso Ighodaro almost completely from it. He finished with six points on the night, which is tied for his second lowest points of the season.

As mentioned, the Wolfpack have been on a hot streak of late, one they will look to continue on Sunday against either 1 seed Houston or 4 seed Duke in the Elite Eight, with a trip to Phoenix for the Final Four on the line.

It is the first Elite Eight appearance for NC State since 1986, and the first time since 2021 that an 11 seed will appear in the NCAA Tournament round. UCLA, a First Four team in that tournament, was the last team to do it. With that, here's a look at the lowest seeds to reach the Elite Eight dating back to 1985, when the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams:

What team was the lowest seed to reach the Elite Eight?

The lowest seed to reach the Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament history is 15 seed Saint Peter's, in 2022.

What Saint Peter's and then-coach Shaheen Holloway put together in 2022 was one of the more impressive runs in NCAA Tournament history. The small Jesuit university in Jersey City, New Jersey — which had not been in the NCAA Tournament since 2011 at that point — showed seedings don't matter come March Madness.

The Peacocks knocked off college basketball blue blood and 2 seed Kentucky in the first round; 7 seed Murray State in the second round; and 3 seed Purdue in the Sweet 16 to advance to the program's first-ever Elite Eight that season. It eventually lost to 8 seed North Carolina, 69-49, in the regional semifinal.

Lowest seeds to make Elite Eight

Using the NCAA Tournament record book, here's a list of all the double-digit seeds to reach the Elite Eight dating back to 1985:

16 seed: N/A

15 seed:

Saint Peter's (2022)

14 seed: N/A

13 seed: N/A

12 seed:

Missouri (2002)

Oregon State (2021)

11 seed:

LSU (1986)

Loyola Marymount (1990)

Temple (2001)

George Mason (2006)

VCU (2011)

Dayton (2014)

Xavier (2017)

Loyola Chicago (2018)

UCLA (2021)

NC State (2024)

10 seed:

LSU (1987)

Texas (1990)

Temple (1991)

Providence (1997)

Gonzaga (1999)

Kent State (2002)

Davidson (2008)

Syracuse (2016)

Miami (2022)

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Lowest seeds to make Elite Eight: NC State latest double- digit team