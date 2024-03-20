What is the lowest scoring March Madness game? Virginia-Colorado State game sees points at a premium

This story has been updated to include the final score of Tuesday's First Four game.

Colorado State and Virginia found themselves playing in the First Four on Tuesday as both try to advance to the field of 64 to play 7 seed Texas in the first round of March Madness.

Both schools, however, looked sleepy coming out of the gate, with points being at a premium. For Colorado State, it found itself running into Virginia's characteristically high-pressure defense. Virginia, on the other hand, ran into a problem it's dealt with all season: The Cavaliers haven't been able to score.

The result was a slugfest in which both teams found themselves swinging at air for most of the first half. The game went to halftime at 27-14, a viable score for a football game, but a brutally slow half for what is supposed to be the madness of March.

Even so, Colorado State and Virginia both quickly assuaged concerns of becoming the lowest-scoring tournament teams in college basketball history after slogging to a 67-42 finish in favor of the Rams. That "honor" belongs to two teams over 70 years ago, including a blueblood program.

Here are the lowest-scoring games in March Madness history.

Lowest-scoring March Madness game

The lowest-scoring game in March Madness history belongs to Pitt vs. North Carolina in 1941, when the Panthers took the Tar Heels down 26-20 for an aggregate score of 46 points.

Indeed, all of the five lowest-scoring games came in 1940 and 1941, the second and third years of the NCAA Tournament. when it consisted of only eight teams.

Those games, per the NCAA, are:

1941: Pittsburgh 26, North Carolina 20 (46 points)

1940: Duquesne 30, Western Kentucky 29 (59 points)

1941: Wisconsin 36, Pittsburgh 30 (66 points)

1940: Indiana 39, Duquesne 30 (69 points)

1940: USC 38, Colorado 32 (70 points)

It should be noted, basketball was a different sport at this time. The shot clock didn't come to college basketball until 1985, and the 3-point line in 1986.

Though Virginia and Colorado State aren't challenging any records in this game, given the changes to the sport and the way modern teams score, it's clear Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have a lot of work to do to bring their offense up to snuff moving forward. Virginia broke 30 points with 8:35 in the second half.

