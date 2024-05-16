Advertisement

Lowest scores in men's golf major history: Rounds of 63 and lower in Masters, PGA, U.S. Open and The Open

Four players have shot 62 or lower in a men's major championship, with Xander Schauffele now having done it twice thanks to his opening round at the 106th PGA Championship.

Here's a look at that quartet:

  • Xander Schauffele, 2024 PGA Championship, Valhalla GC, R1, 9 under

  • Rickie Fowler, 2023 U.S. Open, Los Angeles CC, R1, 8 under

  • Xander Schauffele, 2023 U.S. Open, Los Angeles CC, R1, 8 under

  • Branden Grace, 2017 Open Championship, Royal Birkdale, R3, 8 under

Here are the players who have shot at least 63 in a men's major:

Masters Tournament

  • Greg Norman, 1996, Augusta National, R1, 63

  • Nick Price, 1986, Augusta National, R3, 63

PGA Championship

  • Xander Schauffele, 2024, Valhalla GC, R1, 62

  • Bubba Watson, 2022, Southern Hills, R2, 63

  • Brooks Koepka, 2019, Bethpage Black, R1, 63

  • Brooks Koepka, 2018, Bellerive CC, R2, 63

  • Charl Schwartzel, 2018, Bellerive CC, R2, 63

  • Robert Streb, 2016, Baltusrol GC, R2, 63

  • Hiroshi Iwata, 2015, Whistling Straits, R2, 63

  • Jason Dufner, 2013, Oak Hill CC, R2, 63

  • Steve Stricker, 2011, Atlanta Athletic Club, R1, 63

  • Tiger Woods, 2007, Southern Hills CC, R2, 63

  • Thomas Bjorn, 2005, Baltusrol GC, R3, 63

  • Mark O’Meara, 2001, Atlanta Athletic Club, R2, 63

  • Jose Maria Olazabal, 2000, Valhalla GC, R3, 63

  • Brad Faxon, 1995, Riviera CC, R4, 63

  • Michael Bradley, 1995, Riviera CC, R1, 63

  • Vijay Singh, 1993, Inverness Club, R2, 63

  • Gary Player, 1984, Shoal Creek G&CC, R2, 63

  • Raymond Floyd, 1982, Southern Hills CC, R1, 63

  • Bruce Crampton, 1975, Firestone CC, R2, 63

U.S. Open

  • Rickie Fowler, 2023, Los Angeles CC, R1, 62

  • Xander Schauffele, 2023, Los Angeles CC, R1, 62

  • Tommy Fleetwood, 2023, Los Angeles CC, R4, 63

  • Tommy Fleetwood, 2018, Shinnecock Hills GC, R4, 63

  • Justin Thomas, 2017, Erin Hills, R3, 63

  • Vijay Singh, 2003, Olympia Fields CC, R2, 63

  • Jack Nicklaus, 1980, Baltusrol GC, R1, 63

  • Tom Weiskopf, 1980, Baltusrol GC, R1, 63

  • Johnny Miller, 1973, Oakmont CC, R4, 63

The Open

  • Branden Grace, 2017, Royal Birkdale, R3, 62

  • Jon Rahm, 2023, Royal Liverpool, R3, 63

  • Shane Lowry, 2019, Royal Portrush, R3, 63

  • Haotong Li, 2017, Royal Birkdale, R4, 63

  • Henrik Stenson, 2016, Royal Troon, R4, 63

  • Phil Mickelson, 2016, Royal Troon, R1, 63

  • Rory McIlroy, 2010, St. Andrews (Old), R1, 63

  • Payne Stewart, 1993, Royal St. George's, R4, 63

  • Nick Faldo, 1993, Royal St. George's, R2, 63

  • Jodie Mudd, 1991, Royal Birkdale, R4, 63

  • Paul Broadhurst, 1990, St. Andrews (Old), R3, 63

  • Greg Norman, 1986, Turnberry, R2, 63

  • Isao Aoki, 1980, Muirfield, R3, 63

  • Mark Hayes, 1977, Turnberry, R2, 63