Lowe's top five 2020-21 Premier League moments

Reuters

As Phil Mickelson vaulted to the second-round lead and the precipice of history at the PGA Championship on Friday, middle-aged peer Padraig Harrington said he expected the American to remain on the leaderboard all weekend. Harrington played the first two rounds with Mickelson at Kiawah Island and was impressed by what he saw in the 50-year-old's shotmaking and demeanor. "In the position he is, I expect him to contend, and I wouldn't put it past him being there at the end of the week, for sure," said the Irishman of Mickelson.