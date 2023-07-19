Lower expectations for Alabama football are 'disrespectful,' JC Latham says

NASHVILLE ― SEC media members will vote at 2023 SEC Media Days for a projected preseason winner, and for the first time since 2015, it might not be Alabama football.

Georgia sits as the favorite for that spot, and LSU could also be picked to win the SEC West over Alabama.

No matter how it plays out, it's clear some expectations in sports media discussions are lower than usual for the Crimson Tide.

"Disrespectful," said offensive lineman JC Latham. "I don’t appreciate that at all. I know this group, we’re going to win it all. National championship, undefeated."

Alabama finished 11-2 in 2023, missing the College Football Playoff for only the second time in its history. Considering the Crimson Tide also lost Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs and others to the NFL, it has led to questions of how good Alabama will be.

Latham might not appreciate disrespect, but he finds a purpose for it.

"I love being an underdog," Latham said. "That fuels me."

The team doesn't talk about the disrespect, Latham said. Instead, it talks about its goals. He likes the player-led team he has seen through the offseason. Latham said there's great spirit to the team.

That, in part, is what gives him confidence, no matter if Alabama is or isn't picked to win the SEC.

"Fuel to the fire," Latham said. "I know we’re going to go out there, compete, dominate, do what we have to do to win. I know we’re going to win it all and go undefeated. Whatever anybody outside our family says essentially isn’t what matters to us."

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: JC Latham calls lower expectations 'disrespectful'