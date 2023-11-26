Lowell football beats Weston-McEwen to claim OSAA Class 2A state title

Lowell head coach Ray Yarbrough raises the trophy after the Devils beat Weston-McEwen to win the OSAA Class 2A state championship at Hillsboro Stadium Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Hillsboro.

No. 3 Lowell football defeated No. 1 Weston-McEwen74-42to claim the OSAA Class 2A state title on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium.

This is Lowell’s first state title in program history.

JaMar Thurman rushed for five touchdowns and 273 yards for the Devils.

Carter Harris completed 11 of 17 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns.

Lowell's Justus Thurman (1) breaks away from Weston-McEwen's Sean Roggiero (8) during the OSAA Class 2A state championship at Hillsboro Stadium Saturday, Nov, 25, 2023, in Hillsboro.

