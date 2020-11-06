Lowe: ‘No traction’ around a Bucks trade for Thunder PG Chris Paul
With the contract of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo expiring after this year, many thinks the team needs to make a big move to convince him to stay. Logically, some eyes have gone to an All-NBA player who has had trade rumors surrounding him for a year: Thunder point guard Chris Paul. Despite this speculation about how the two stars could join forces in Milwaukee, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that not only has there been no traction. It's possible that the Bucks haven’t even approached Oklahoma City with the idea.