Lowe named Record-Eagle Female Athlete of the Year

Aug. 8—LELAND — Finding and embracing your role in a team setting is important to overall success.

Olivia Lowe realized that early in her sporting career at Leland and worked her way into any role her teams needed her to in order to win.

"Finding my role was the hardest part for me throughout high school," Lowe said. "That is the most important part of sports, even if you don't have the role you want, you can fit into the roles that your team needs."

The three sport athlete, who excelled in volleyball and basketball while taking soccer up as a sophomore to help and spend time with her classmates, now finds her latest role as the 2021 Record-Eagle Girls Athlete of the Year.

"The hard work feels like it has paid off," Lowe said of the honor.

Lowe, who was named one of 32 Scholar Athletes by the Michigan High School Athletic Association, became just the 28th girl in state history to record 1,00 career rebounds on the varsity level. That led her to be named the R-E's girls basketball player of the year after averaging 18.5 points and 15.2 rebounds per game in her senior season.

Starting on the basketball team as a freshman, the 5-foot-9 Lowe set her goals high and knew she could reach 1,000 points but made it a point to reach the rare 1,000 mark in rebounds before her career was up. COVID-19 cut her senior volleyball season short when the Comets had to forfeit a playoff game because of players in quarantine, so making the most out of every day in basketball became a priority.

"I would try to get into the gym with coach (Ryan Knudsen) at least once or twice a week," said Lowe, who was named team captain for both the volleyball and basketball teams in her senior year. "I think you only get better outside of games an practices and you have to put your time in there."

Lowe progressed mightily both on and off the court according to Leland head volleyball coach Laurie Glass. Growing into a leadership role alongside teammate and best friend Tatum Kareck was a long process with both learning from each other how to best lead their teams.

Kareck and Lowe were the undisputed one-two punch that has helped Leland volleyball to two final fours in the last three years. Kareck was the reason Lowe started playing soccer as a sophomore.

"It's a long standing joke about her growing as an athlete because she was a nervous player since she was little," Kareck said. "I noticed last year and senior year her growing into a confident player. It showed in everything she began to do.

"She's a great athlete, good at communicating and led with action more than words, which really showed in her years of sports."

Lowe said Kareck was the vocal leader while she put her head down and led by example, eventually coming out of her shell and starting to become more vocal her senior year.

"She was a four year varsity basketball player and her role continued to grow throughout her career," Knudsen said. "Took over as team captain and was a great communicator, natural leader and those communication skills really helped her team, to improve herself and help us reach our goals as a team."

Knudsen said that Lowe is one of the hardest working student athletes he has ever coached, excelling both on an off the court. Lowe ended high school a 4.0 student, spent four years on Student Council, and is a member of the National Honor Society.

"As a K-12 district and building, Olivia is walking through the hallways with all of our elementary and middle school students," Knudsen said. "Those kids look up to our varsity student athletes but particularly Olivia. She is someone the younger kids have always been able to look up to over the years."

Lowe earned first team all-state honors in basketball and was named second team all-state in her senior volleyball season. She played with the Comets' girls soccer team this spring before she heads off to Hope College to play basketball this fall.

Lowe was named to the R-E Dream Team in volleyball and was named the girls basketball POY for 2021. She totaled 1,402 points (17.3 ppg), 1,077 rebounds (13.3 rpg), 283 steals (3.5 spg) and 226 blocks (2.8 bpg) in her four-year varsity career that spanned 81 games.

"Olivia is the kind of kid who is willing to take the big swing or take the last second shot when the job needs to get done. She is fearless in that regard," Glass said. "She's a good student and I think people look to her for her leadership abilities on and off the court."

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip