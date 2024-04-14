Advertisement

Lowe leads Rebel attack in win over Goodhue

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
·1 min read

Apr. 13—The Southland softball team won its third straight game to start the season when it beat Goodhue (0-5 overall) 9-2 in Rose Creek Saturday.

Hayley Lowe knocked in four runs for the Rebels (3-0 overall).

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 9 K

Southland hitting: Weis, 2-for-3, BB; Grace Kresbach, 1-for-3, 2 R, BB; Shannon Kiefer, 1-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Hayley Lowe, 1-for-4, 4 RBIs, R; Clara Timm, 1-for-3, BB; R. Ulven, 4-for-4, double, RBI, R; Jaida Sorenson, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-3, R; K. Koenigs, 1-for-2, BB