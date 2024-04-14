Lowe leads Rebel attack in win over Goodhue

Apr. 13—The Southland softball team won its third straight game to start the season when it beat Goodhue (0-5 overall) 9-2 in Rose Creek Saturday.

Hayley Lowe knocked in four runs for the Rebels (3-0 overall).

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 9 K

Southland hitting: Weis, 2-for-3, BB; Grace Kresbach, 1-for-3, 2 R, BB; Shannon Kiefer, 1-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Hayley Lowe, 1-for-4, 4 RBIs, R; Clara Timm, 1-for-3, BB; R. Ulven, 4-for-4, double, RBI, R; Jaida Sorenson, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-3, R; K. Koenigs, 1-for-2, BB