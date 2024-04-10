Lowe drives in three as Rebels softball team beats Spring Grove
Apr. 9—The Southland softball team beat Spring Grove 11-1 in Rose Creek Tuesday.
Hayley Lowe knocked in three runs for the Rebels (2-0 overall).
Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 K
Southland hitting: Laney Weis, 2-for-3, double, BB; Grace Kresbach, 0-for-2, 2 R, BB; Shannon Kiefer, 1-for-3, triple, 2 R, BB; Hayley Lowe, 2-for-3, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Clara Timm, 3-for-3, triple, RBI, BB; Ulven, 1-for-2, RBI, BB; Jaida Sorenson, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BBs; Abby Sorgatz, 0-for-2, RBI; Koenigs, 0-for-1, RBI