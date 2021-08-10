Lowe is new Chamber Director

Aug. 9—GREENSBURG — The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has appointed Dawn Lowe as the organization's new Executive Director effective immediately.

Lowe, a native to Indiana, has worked for the GDC Chamber for two and a half years serving as the Marketing and Public Relations Director and Administrative Assistant.

She has also helped grow interest in the Chamber's social media platforms, working to get information out to not only Chamber members but all of Decatur County and the surrounding communities as quickly as possible.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of this organization right now! I feel the Chamber can make a great impact for the different business communities in Decatur County, representing both large and small entities, assisting with growth, development, education and labor," Lowe said.

Lowe previously worked for the Decatur County Family YMCA as their Marketing Director where she was involved in the growth and sustainability of the Annual Campaign and Endowment as well as helping with the groundwork for the current Capital Campaign and expansion.

Lowe's experience with marketing, along with the relationships she's built over most of the past decade while in Decatur County, coupled with her educational background, give her a unique outlook on the future of the Chamber with fresh ideas and energy that she is looking to share with the community.

Lowe also mentioned the special relationship the Chamber has with what has been known for several years as the Stellar Group.

"The Stellar Group, consisting of the City of Greensburg, Decatur County Community Foundation, Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg/ Decatur County, Visit Greensburg, Main Street Greensburg and Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, meets regularly to talk about different ideas, projects and topics all in an effort to showcase where we live and continue building on the great attributes which are already here. It is an honor to have a seat at the table, be able to bounce ideas back and forth and work to make those visions a reality for our communities," Lowe said.

"The Board is excited to have Dawn as the head of the Chamber team," Board President Mandy Lohrum said. "She has been performing as the Interim Director these past few months, and we are confident in her abilities to lead the Chamber and its membership."

When Lowe is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family (husband, Mark; daughters, Kae-Lynn, Kenedee and Kirkley; and son, Klein).

Her children are extremely involved with their schools, competing in volleyball, softball, basketball, football and dance, as well as being part of many clubs and activities. Lowe is also the Varsity Assistant Volleyball coach at Greensburg Community High School.

"I have a great desire to help people. Whether that is on the court or in the business sector; I like to know I am making a difference. It is such an honor to know I get to serve so many businesses and individuals, working every day to make Decatur County the best it can absolutely be," she finished.

