Lowdown: Staying in Stripes

Staying in Stripes





Masahiro Tanaka’s 2017 season got off to a brutal start, registering a cringe-inducing 6.34 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 76 ⅔ innings through his first 14 starts.





At that point, it seemed like the 29-year-old right-hander may have an albatross of a contract on their hands, owing him an additional $67 million over the next three seasons. Surely, many Yankees' fans were hoping that he would be able to salvage his season and perhaps decide to do the club a favor by opting out of his contract and exploring free agency.





He did much more than just salvage his season. Tanaka wound up posting a terrific 3.54 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 118/20 K/BB ratio across 101 ⅔ innings in his final 16 starts.





He wasn't finished though. Tanaka then dominated in his three postseason starts, allowing a total of two runs in 20 innings (0.90 ERA) while notching an 18/3 K/BB mark. He was so impressive down the stretch in fact, that most believed he would indeed opt-out of his contract.





Given the current state of the free agent market for starting pitchers, it’s likely that Tanaka could have earned himself a substantial raise on an even longer contract. So it came as a bit of a surprise on Friday when the right-hander announced he would be staying in Pinstripes.





In fact, he called it a “simple decision” to remain with the Yankees, noting that he loves playing there and wants to win a championship with the team. He nearly pitched the club to a World Series appearance in 2017 and should have a legitimate chance at making that dream a reality over the next three seasons.







