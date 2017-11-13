Dave Shovein recaps the winners of the 2017 Platinum Gloves and checks in on the Giancarlo Stanton sweepstakes in Monday's Offseason Lowdown

Going Platinum





On Friday night at the Gold Glove award ceremony in New York, a pair of unbelievable defenders were awarded the Rawlings Platinum Glove, honoring the top overall defender in each league.





In the American League, it was Twins’ 23-year-old center fielder Byron Buxton taking home the honor. Buxton won his first Gold Glove in his first full season in the big leagues and his play was so spectacular that he was recognized over all of the other Gold Glovers around the diamond.





He’s the first member of the Twins to win the prestigious award.





Buxton finished second in defensive WAR behind Angels’ shortstop Andrelton Simmons, and he led all American League center fielders with 24 defensive runs saved.





He also rated as MLB’s fastest player according to Statcast’s sprint speed metric and converted more four-star catches (92.9%) than any other outfielder in the league.





He plays with the type of reckless abandon in the field that leads to many highlight-reel catches, but also puts him at the risk of injury. His season ended early in the Wild Card game after he crashed into the outfield wall while making a spectacular grab to rob Todd Frazier of extra bases.







In the National League, it was Nolan Arenado who was hailed as the top overall defender. Unlike Buxton who was a first-time Gold Glove winner, it was the fifth time that Arenado had picked up that hardware. In doing so, he became the first infielder in MLB history to win the award in each of his first five seasons.





It was his first time winning the Platinum Glove and the first time that a National League third baseman had won the award.





Arenado led all MLB third baseman in defensive runs saved with 20, and also topped his position in defensive WAR (2.3).





At this stage, he’s undoubtedly the top defensive third baseman in the league. What he’s doing now is putting his name in the conversation for the top defenders all-time at the hot corner.