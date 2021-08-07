Low-waste economy hits its groove

Hope King
·3 min read

Startups aimed at reducing household waste have previously lacked the kind of mass consumer backing and potential for scale that investors like to see. That’s changing now.

Why it matters: Consumers produce waste — plastics, packaging and food — at nearly every moment of the day, from the bag that holds new bed sheets to the sugar packets with a dinner espresso.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Most plastics, produced from fossil fuels, aren’t recycled and don’t decompose. Organic waste in landfills releases methane, a potent greenhouse gas that warms the atmosphere more than 80 times as much as carbon dioxide.

The big picture: The pandemic has led to more household trash, but also more consumer awareness of their contributions to the world's trash problem.

  • Startups like Zero Grocery and Blueland, which provide food and home goods in returnable or reusable containers, have benefited.

  • Zero Grocery’s 2020 revenue (from the start of February to the end of December) grew 3,400%, according to founder and CEO Zuleyka Strasner.

  • Blueland sales increased 800% last year, Business Insider reported.

Yes, but: Plastics and waste solutions need scale to attract investors and achieve real environmental impact, Chuck Templeton, managing director at S2G Ventures, tells Axios.

  • "You look at packaging companies — they’ve been successful over time because they’ve been able to get to scale with [plastics]," he said.

  • The other "part of it is going to be legislation," like cities banning plastic bags, and "pure economic pressure from consumers," says Ramy Adeeb, founder and general partner at 1984 Ventures, which led Zero's pre-seed round.

That public pressure is here. The current "cultural zeitgeist doesn’t want plastic," Ecovative CEO and co-founder Eben Bayer tells Axios.

  • Ecovative, fresh off of $70 million in funding, has been profitable in manufacturing products made from mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms. It licenses its technology to, or partners with, companies that want sustainable whole-cut proteins, home compostable packaging and even leather-like materials.

  • Ecovative’s open model means it can distribute its manufacturing platform widely, achieving the kind of scale that would make it the “equivalent of a Dow [or] DuPont of mycelium,” Bayer says.

Businesses that shift their operations are benefiting too, as Too Good To Go's model is starting to show.

  • With $31 million in new funding, 42.6 million users and more than 100,000 partner stores globally, the startup enables businesses to sell food to consumers that would otherwise be thrown away at the end of a day.

  • "U.S. adoption has been the fastest," Lucie Basch, Too Good To Go co-founder and chief expansion officer, tells Axios. And the number of VCs that have reached out to the company in the past couple of years has been "quite impressive,” she adds.

Venture capitalists will remain interested if they can see a path to building a large public company around “waste plays,” Farther Farms co-founder and CEO Mike Annunziata tells Axios.

  • The Rochester, New York-based startup, which has raised over $10 million in private capital, develops technologies to maintain the shelf life of food, like a bag of fast-food french fries for 90 days without freezing. It's now trying to apply those technologies to more products.

What to watch: “What may start as solving a waste problem can be a way to start something even bigger,” he adds, pointing to shelf-life preserver company Hazel Technologies and “ugly produce” shippers Imperfect Foods and Misfits Market as examples.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • The difference between climate change and global warming

    These terms are often used interchangeably to describe the warming of earth, but that's not exactly accurate.

  • California tourist town running out of water amid drought

    The wells that Mendocino, California, depends on are drying up amid a devastating drought in the state.

  • Biden’s new electric car goals are an Edsel masquerading as a Tesla.

    For all their talk about turning out these emissions-free cars and trucks, auto companies have made few of them. The law should hold them accountable.

  • Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

    An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • An Ohio family accidentally threw out $25,000 while cleaning their grandmother's home but miraculously managed to recover it

    The waste collection agency in Lorain County, Ohio, helped the family sieve through tons of trash, and found the packet of cash.

  • Study warns of 'irreversible transition' in ocean currents that could rapidly freeze parts of North America

    A large system of ocean currents in the Atlantic has been disrupted due to human-caused climate change, scientists reported in a new study.

  • Bow fisherman shatters carp record; ‘A straight-up monster’

    A Missouri bow fisherman has shattered the state record with the recent catch of a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp at Lake Perry.

  • ‘A straight up monster.’ World record 125-pound bighead carp caught by Missouri man

    “A five-gallon bucket could easily fit in its mouth,” the bowfisherman said.

  • Zoo airlifts frogs for wild release in California

    These zoo-bred frogs got to ride a helicopterto their release site in Sequoia Kings Canyon National ParkCourtesy: Oakland ZooCalifornia's Oakland Zoo has released 626 yellow-legged frogs to the wildin a bid to boost their population numbers(SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMANTHA SAMMONS, CONSERVATION BIOLOGIST AT OAKLAND ZOO, SAYING:"Frogs are very important for the ecosystem. They are small, but they are very mighty animals. So very basically, frogs are a really important part of the food web. So larger predators depend on them as a food source. But the tadpoles will also eat algae, which keeps that down. And so just removing even one small species from the food web can actually cause a major collapse."(SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMANTHA SAMMONS, CONSERVATION BIOLOGIST AT OAKLAND ZOO, SAYING:"The frogs get to ride on a helicopter actually for these releases just because they live at such high elevations, it's impossible for us to hike the frogs the two days to get to the lakes, they would just overheat and all our hard work would just deteriorate because the frogs wouldn't be able to handle the hike. So it's a lot that we put into these small critters to make sure that they're able to go back into the wild and have a better chance of survival."

  • ‘It’s getting dire’: Draught-stricken California tourist town resorts to porta potties and water deliveries by train to survive

    Residents have begun trucking in water for hundreds of dollars

  • A North Carolina man built a 13-foot skeleton in his front yard warning his unvaccinated neighbors: 'Not vaccinated, see you soon, idiots!'

    Jesse Jones surrounded the skeleton with fake gravestones with epitaphs that read: "I listened to Trump" and "I got my news from Fox."

  • Biden aims to boost sales of zero-emission vehicles

    President Biden is hoping to jump-start the switch to electric vehicles. He signed an executive order that set an ambitious goal of half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2030. Ben Tracy explains.

  • How to Grill Shrimp to Juicy Perfection in 6 Easy Steps

    It’s fancy enough for company, but simple enough to throw together on a weeknight. It goes with everything and works as an appetizer or a main course. It’s...

  • Walkers and cyclists in Sherwood Forest upset by merry band of nudists

    As far as the legend goes, the Sheriff of Nottingham never had to contend with brazen displays of nudity from Robin Hood and his Merry Men during their struggle for control of Sherwood Forest.

  • Blue-eyed cottonmouths can be seen in late summer heat. It’s not a trick of light

    “Snakes are blind in the dog days of summer.”

  • Biden wants 500,000 EV charging stations. Here's where they should go

    Fewer than 10% of Americans have easy access to an electric vehicle charging station, and those who do tend to be wealthy and white. Why it matters: The Biden administration wants EVs to comprise 50% of all new car sales by 2030, an ambitious target that will likely require broader consumer incentives. But if electric vehicles are going to achieve mass market adoption, people also need to be able to find charging plugs.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Wh

  • Red tides return to Florida, leaving beaches covered in dead fish

    The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.

  • Viral TikToks show thousands of dead fish washing up on Florida's beaches, as a toxic red tide hits local businesses

    A red tide has washed up 3 million pounds of dead fish on Florida's shores. Tampa Bay restaurants, oyster farms, and fishing charters are suffering.

  • Shark attacks girl in Maryland but authorities insist waters are safe

    Experts belive a small sandbar shark is responsible