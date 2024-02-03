A new low as Indiana basketball suffers setback in Assembly Hall loss to Penn State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball suffered its most disappointing defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon at Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers fell, 85-71, to a Penn State team that had lost of four of its last six games and was playing without leading scorer Kanye Clary.

Indiana (13-9; 5-6 Big Ten) was playing without starting point guard Xavier Johnson, but it led by as many as 11 points in the first half. Penn State (11-11; 5-6) outscored the Hoosiers 48-30 in the second half.

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) brings the ball up the floor past Penn State's D'Marco Dunn (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Indiana basketball’s get blown out in second half

Indiana’s three early turnovers in the second half including a 10-second half court violation were an ominous sign of things to come. Penn State opened the half with a 12-2 run and took its first lead, 45-43, when Ace Baldwin Jr. hit a contested 3-pointer with 16:50 to go.

The lead ballooned to 14 points as PSU, a team that came into the game shooting 30.5% from 3-point range, went 4 of 6 to start the half and 12 of 22 (55%) n the game.

Penn State’s defensive intensity and full court pressure never waned during the half either.

With Xavier Johnson (elbow) sidelined, true freshman Gabe Cupps struggled on both ends against Baldwin. Baldwin buried a step back 3-pointer with 6:23 over Cupps that silenced the crowd for good.

The shot came after he took Cupps one-on-one on a drive to the basket and hit a pretty reverse layup. He led Penn State with 22 points and eight assists.

More: IU Talking Points: Hoosiers' path to NCAA tournament has almost no margin for error.

Penn State can’t handle Indiana’s front court

Kel’el Ware went into halftime with a game-high 17 points — he’s averaging 14.7 points per game this season — on 6 of 6 shooting with seven rebounds. He had 10 points in the paint and was just three boards shy of PSU’s first half total.

His touch around the basket gave Penn State’s Qudus Wahab, a 6-foot-11 forward, problems and he muscled past anybody else the Nittany Lions put on him.

Indiana struggled getting the ball to Ware in the post during the second half with Penn State ramping up the ball pressure. He only had two field goal attempts in the first 10 minutes of the half and he didn't have a made basket until there was 7:31 left in the game.

Ware finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana's Kel'el Ware (1) shoots over Penn Statre's Qudus Wahab (22) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Malik Reneau, who was listed as questionable with the ankle injury he suffered against Iowa, had 16 points. He ended IU’s scoring drought coming out of halftime by powering up a layup with defenders trying to rip the ball away from him.

The officials blew the whistle on Penn State’s Leo O’Boyle as Reneau gave him a gun show with the double flex.

More: How IU women's basketball's win at Maryland prepares it for road test at No. 7 Ohio State

It was a rare moment of excitement in the half for IU fans at Assembly Hall.

While Reneau was efficient on offense, he looked a step slow on defense and fouled out with 2:29 after picking up five fouls all in the second half.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Penn State pulls off upset over Indiana basketball at Assembly Hall