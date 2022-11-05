Low boil: Social media reacts to the Iowa Hawkeyes’ convincing 24-3 win at Purdue
This is more like it. For the second straight week, Iowa controlled a Big Ten game from start to finish.
Iowa (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) is back above the .500 mark after downing Purdue, 24-3, and the Hawkeyes are just one win away from qualifying for bowl eligibility.
Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes, connecting with tight end Sam LaPorta for a 16-yard touchdown and then with wide receiver Nico Ragaini for a 29-yard score. The San Rafael, Calif., native finished 13-of-23 passing for 192 yards with those two passing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Iowa’s defense did Iowa defense things. The Hawkeyes harassed Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell into a pair of interceptions that safety Kaevon Merriweather and linebacker Seth Benson came away with. On the day, Iowa forced seven Purdue punts and held the Boilermakers on downs on three occasions.
Iowa turned the Merriweather interception into the Ragaini touchdown and the Benson interception into a 26-yard field goal. Iowa added a 75-yard touchdown run from budding star running back Kaleb Johnson on the second play of the second half. That was all it took.
Iowa put it on cruise control from there, shutting out Purdue in the second half en route to another three-score victory. Hawkeye social media had a blast with the convincing win and responded accordingly to Iowa’s complete performance. Here was the best from Hawkeye Twitter.
Ready to roll on the road
Together.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/A1AtV64Ol2
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 5, 2022
Just a bit windy in West Lafayette
Just a bit windy at Purdue 💨 pic.twitter.com/qE18VgeWGg
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
Don't let Petras get hot
Don't let Petras get hot! pic.twitter.com/etfEIC0r2p
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 5, 2022
Fair's fair
Fair's fair: that was a dime by Petras.
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 5, 2022
Tight End U
TIGHT END U 🐥 💪 @Samlaporta with the touchdown! @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/6CEnWtGmBr
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
Iowa is TEU and it’s as simple as that
— B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) November 5, 2022
Finally! A TD pass on the road
Wait — that was Petras’ first road TD pass in over a year!? Amazing.
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 5, 2022
you should have seen him in practice tho pic.twitter.com/dDx3U1YvSu
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 5, 2022
Kaevon with a theft!
Doughboyz on Duty 💸 😎 @Kaevon02 with his third interception of the year for @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/2NH38U4Bak
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
And it was headed to a familiar face
On a pass intended for Tyrone Tracy Jr., Kaevon Merriweather cradles his 3rd INT of the year.
— Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 5, 2022
KAEVON MERRIWEATHER WILL TAKE THAT BALL THANKYOUVERYMUCH
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 5, 2022
Petras to Ragaini
⚡️ @HawkeyeFootball DOES IT AGAIN! @Nicoragaini21 with the wheels! pic.twitter.com/f5yGgrN0W2
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
Rico Nagaini
RICO NAGAINI TD. TWO PASSING TDS. SO BACK.
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 5, 2022
In a flash!
HOW ABOUT TWO PASSING TOUCHDOWNS IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES.
This time it’s Nico Ragaini, his first of the year.#Hawkeyes up 14-0 with 12:53 to go in the half
— Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 5, 2022
Spencer Petras, Iowa on fire
SPENCER PETRAS IS ON FIRE 🔥
— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 5, 2022
Iowa offense is….
on fire.
Touchdown Nico Ragaini.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 5, 2022
Maybe 40 mph winds are the answer
Turns out that 40 mph winds correct for Spencer Petras' natural accuracy.
— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 5, 2022
Seth Benson will take that
2 touchdowns 🤝 2 interceptions @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/R62AmMaKyD
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
Aidan O'Connell hates it
Seth Benson comes up with the INT.
O'Connell hates having the wind to his back.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 5, 2022
And it brought out the 'boo birds'
Fans are boooooing the Purdue offense.
— Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) November 5, 2022
So much for the change of scenery
Charlie Jones said he went to Purdue for the offense
Iowa’s on pace for 516 yards against his Boilermakers
— Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 5, 2022
The dead giveaway
Purdue’s train not working was an awful omen. No wonder they’re down 14-0 to Iowa. pic.twitter.com/TQQOxyBQYH
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2022
It's either or
Either Purdue’s defense is garbage or I am very drunk
— Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) November 5, 2022
Care to comment?
Care to comment? https://t.co/CkDIeCBgkr
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 5, 2022
The troll job
Purdue stealing 2 Iowa wide receivers after dominating us, just for Iowa to put on an offensive clinic in West Lafayette would be an all-time Ferentz troll
— Slater (@SlaterKinnick_) November 5, 2022
Lowest since 1989
If Purdue is held to three points, that's the lowest amount of points they've scored against Iowa since 1989 when they were shut out.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 5, 2022
This is unfamiliar
I am unfamiliar with an offense that -checks notes- moves the ball?
— BHGPunts (@BHGP) November 5, 2022
Brian Ferentz offense is a thing of beauty
That Brian Ferentz offense is a thang-a-beauty!
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 5, 2022
Okay, there was this moment, but it was mostly good
Brian Ferentz offense is electric pic.twitter.com/32mYBP68gs
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2022
And it was fun
I am having fun watching Iowa football for first time this year.
— Hyperbolic Hawkeye (@IowaHawkGuy) November 5, 2022
Kaleb Johnson is going to be really, really good
Kaleb Johnson is going to be and already is really, really good. A star. 75 yards, HOUSE it‼️ pic.twitter.com/dYcF2jRuPS
— Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) November 5, 2022
Have yourself a day
Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson vs Purdue today:
🌽 22 Carries
🌽 200 Rush Yards
🌽 1 TD
🌽 Iowa Wins 24-3 pic.twitter.com/WJtCsHcDaU
— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 5, 2022
Unstoppable
Kaleb Johnson is unstoppable right now.
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 5, 2022
Kaleb Johnson 22 rushes, 200 yards. First Iowa RB to reach 200 in 7 years.
— Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 5, 2022
Shades of Shonn Greene?
Kaleb Johnson may be the best back we’ve had since Shonn Greene
— 🐤 Hawkeye Hunz (@HawkeyeHunz) November 5, 2022
They may have turned this season around
We bash them when it’s bad (and it was BAAAD) but we also have to praise them when it’s good.
Kudos to Petras, the Ferentz’s, and most importantly that OFFENSIVE LINE.
They may have just turned this season around.
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 5, 2022
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.