Low boil: Social media reacts to the Iowa Hawkeyes’ convincing 24-3 win at Purdue

This is more like it. For the second straight week, Iowa controlled a Big Ten game from start to finish.

Iowa (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) is back above the .500 mark after downing Purdue, 24-3, and the Hawkeyes are just one win away from qualifying for bowl eligibility.

Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes, connecting with tight end Sam LaPorta for a 16-yard touchdown and then with wide receiver Nico Ragaini for a 29-yard score. The San Rafael, Calif., native finished 13-of-23 passing for 192 yards with those two passing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s defense did Iowa defense things. The Hawkeyes harassed Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell into a pair of interceptions that safety Kaevon Merriweather and linebacker Seth Benson came away with. On the day, Iowa forced seven Purdue punts and held the Boilermakers on downs on three occasions.

Iowa turned the Merriweather interception into the Ragaini touchdown and the Benson interception into a 26-yard field goal. Iowa added a 75-yard touchdown run from budding star running back Kaleb Johnson on the second play of the second half. That was all it took.

Iowa put it on cruise control from there, shutting out Purdue in the second half en route to another three-score victory. Hawkeye social media had a blast with the convincing win and responded accordingly to Iowa’s complete performance. Here was the best from Hawkeye Twitter.

Ready to roll on the road

Just a bit windy in West Lafayette

Just a bit windy at Purdue 💨 pic.twitter.com/qE18VgeWGg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022

Don't let Petras get hot

Fair's fair

Fair's fair: that was a dime by Petras. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 5, 2022

Tight End U

Iowa is TEU and it’s as simple as that — B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) November 5, 2022

Finally! A TD pass on the road

Wait — that was Petras’ first road TD pass in over a year!? Amazing. — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 5, 2022

you should have seen him in practice tho pic.twitter.com/dDx3U1YvSu — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 5, 2022

Kaevon with a theft!

Doughboyz on Duty 💸 😎 @Kaevon02 with his third interception of the year for @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/2NH38U4Bak — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022

And it was headed to a familiar face

On a pass intended for Tyrone Tracy Jr., Kaevon Merriweather cradles his 3rd INT of the year. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 5, 2022

KAEVON MERRIWEATHER WILL TAKE THAT BALL THANKYOUVERYMUCH — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 5, 2022

Petras to Ragaini

Rico Nagaini

RICO NAGAINI TD. TWO PASSING TDS. SO BACK. — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 5, 2022

In a flash!

HOW ABOUT TWO PASSING TOUCHDOWNS IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES. This time it’s Nico Ragaini, his first of the year.#Hawkeyes up 14-0 with 12:53 to go in the half — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 5, 2022

Spencer Petras, Iowa on fire

SPENCER PETRAS IS ON FIRE 🔥 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 5, 2022

Iowa offense is…. on fire. Touchdown Nico Ragaini. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 5, 2022

Maybe 40 mph winds are the answer

Turns out that 40 mph winds correct for Spencer Petras' natural accuracy. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 5, 2022

Seth Benson will take that

Aidan O'Connell hates it

Seth Benson comes up with the INT. O'Connell hates having the wind to his back. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 5, 2022

And it brought out the 'boo birds'

Fans are boooooing the Purdue offense. — Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) November 5, 2022

So much for the change of scenery

Charlie Jones said he went to Purdue for the offense Iowa’s on pace for 516 yards against his Boilermakers — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 5, 2022

The dead giveaway

Purdue’s train not working was an awful omen. No wonder they’re down 14-0 to Iowa. pic.twitter.com/TQQOxyBQYH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2022

It's either or

Either Purdue’s defense is garbage or I am very drunk — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) November 5, 2022

Care to comment?

The troll job

Purdue stealing 2 Iowa wide receivers after dominating us, just for Iowa to put on an offensive clinic in West Lafayette would be an all-time Ferentz troll — Slater (@SlaterKinnick_) November 5, 2022

Lowest since 1989

If Purdue is held to three points, that's the lowest amount of points they've scored against Iowa since 1989 when they were shut out. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 5, 2022

This is unfamiliar

I am unfamiliar with an offense that -checks notes- moves the ball? — BHGPunts (@BHGP) November 5, 2022

Brian Ferentz offense is a thing of beauty

That Brian Ferentz offense is a thang-a-beauty! — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 5, 2022

Okay, there was this moment, but it was mostly good

Brian Ferentz offense is electric pic.twitter.com/32mYBP68gs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2022

And it was fun

I am having fun watching Iowa football for first time this year. — Hyperbolic Hawkeye (@IowaHawkGuy) November 5, 2022

Kaleb Johnson is going to be really, really good

Kaleb Johnson is going to be and already is really, really good. A star. 75 yards, HOUSE it‼️ pic.twitter.com/dYcF2jRuPS — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) November 5, 2022

Have yourself a day

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson vs Purdue today: 🌽 22 Carries

🌽 200 Rush Yards

🌽 1 TD

🌽 Iowa Wins 24-3 pic.twitter.com/WJtCsHcDaU — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 5, 2022

Unstoppable

Kaleb Johnson is unstoppable right now. — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 5, 2022

Kaleb Johnson 22 rushes, 200 yards. First Iowa RB to reach 200 in 7 years. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 5, 2022

Shades of Shonn Greene?

Kaleb Johnson may be the best back we’ve had since Shonn Greene — 🐤 Hawkeye Hunz (@HawkeyeHunz) November 5, 2022

They may have turned this season around

We bash them when it’s bad (and it was BAAAD) but we also have to praise them when it’s good. Kudos to Petras, the Ferentz’s, and most importantly that OFFENSIVE LINE. They may have just turned this season around. — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 5, 2022

