Low attendance expected for Colorado’s finale against Utah

With the Buffaloes only playing for pride at this point, not many fans are interested in taking in Colorado’s season finale against Utah at Folsom Field on Saturday.

Brian Howell of BuffZone tweeted on Friday evening that only 32,567 tickets have been sold. If that number holds, it would mark the first time since the 2014 finale against Utah that Folsom has been under 35,000.

Folsom Field is averaging 44,722 fans entering the final home game with a season-low of 40,334 (Arizona State on Oct. 29). The season-high of 50,471 witnessed CU’s lone win of the season vs. Cal.

Kickoff for Saturday’s season finale is set for 2 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network.

Colorado has sold 32,567 tickets for Saturday's finale against No. 14 Utah. Streak of 17 straight games over 40K will end. Likely to be first time under 35K since the 2014 finale against Utah (31,954) #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) November 26, 2022

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Honoring CU Buffs football's 2022 seniors

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire