Lovric back in international action

90 minutes for Bijol

Plenty of Udinese players were in action on Tuesday evening in international friendlies with Euro 2024 on the horizon. Jaka Bijol’s Slovenia recorded a 2-1 victory over Armenia, with the centre-back turning in a solid performance for the whole 90 minutes. Sandi Lovric made his comeback from the injury that he sustained against Inter by joining his compatriot on the pitch on 71 minutes. The final squad announcement for Euro 2024 is expected to be made in the next few days.

Lazar Samardzic, who is certain to be involved in the tournament, was on the pitch for just under half an hour of Serbia’s defeat by Austria on Tuesday with the team trailing 2-1. The attacking midfielder added unpredictability to the play, but was unable to help his country draw level after coming on in the 64th minute.