They’re lovin’ it: McDonald’s expands support of Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

23XI Racing announced Tuesday that McDonald’s is expanding its sponsorship of the team for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The fast food giant will serve as primary sponsor of Bubba Wallace‘s No. 23 Toyota in “multiple” races, including the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 20.

Additionally, they’ll also support 23XI newcomer Kurt Busch as primary sponsor of his No. 45 Toyota in multiple races.

In October, Wallace took the McDonald’s colors to Victory Lane in a rain-shortened race at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace became only the second Black driver to win in NASCAR’s premier division and the first since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott did so in December 1963.

“McDonald’s has really stepped up over the years and played a large part in my career,” said Wallace in a team release. “Getting McDonald’s back to Victory Lane for the first time since 1994 and having them on our Camry for my first win in the Cup Series this year was really special.

“To be a part of the McDonald’s family and be involved in programs like Black and Positively Golden and work toward similar goals both on and off the track also means a lot to me. I’m excited to continue to build on our relationship and get the 2022 season started with McDonald’s on our Camry TRD for the Daytona 500 – hopefully with another trip to Victory Lane.”

Said Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion: “Racing with Monster Energy over the last decade together has been an incredible ride. We win, we have fun, we promote together, and I am very grateful for their partnership. It feels like family racing for them, and I believe McDonald’s will have the same feel. The power of these brands elevates the No. 45 Camry TRD to a top tier level before we even take the green flag. Let’s win!”

23XI – co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Cup star Denny Hamlin – has been busy preparing for its second Cup season and its first as a two-car program.

On Nov. 16, the team announced multiple hires on its competition side, including the addition of Billy Scott as crew chief for Busch and the new No. 45 team. Later that day, team president Steve Lauletta confirmed that 23XI had secured a charter for Busch’s car.

