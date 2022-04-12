The Texans have a pair of first-round picks at their disposal later this month and the team could use an infusion of talent at multiple spots in the lineup.

Head coach Lovie Smith didn’t specify all of those spots during a Monday press conference, but the team’s former defensive coordinator did note one area that will be vital to the team’s hopes of improving in 2022. Smith highlighted the cornerback position as a spot where it is essential that the team shows improvement in the near future.

“Well, we’re looking at the roster right now and you see who we have there and you also see our play at the cornerback position,” Smith said, via SportsRadio 610. “Our play at the cornerback position last year was not good enough. It’s as simple as that. If we brought somebody back, we have faith in them. We think they can fit into the mix some kind of way. But that’s a position we’ll continue to look to improve. We can’t play the type of football that we want to play until we get better at the cornerback position, I will say that.”

The Texans re-signed Desmond King while adding Isaac Yiadom and M.J. Stewart as free agents. Lonnie Johnson Jr., Tavierre Thomas, Tremon Smith, and Jimmy Moreland also return from last season, but the makeup of the group could look a lot different once the draft wraps up.

Lovie Smith: We can’t play the type of football we want until we’re better at cornerback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk