Lovie Smith says Texans can meet goal of having winning record in division games

The Houston Texans are keeping it in the family.

The Texans’ only victories this season — and even the tie counts as a half-win — have come against their AFC South opponents: the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans.

Houston staved off a series sweep at the hands of the Titans with a 19-14 win on Christmas Eve at Nissan Stadium. The Texans’ victory also improved Houston’s record in AFC South games with a 2-1-1 mark. The Texans’ last two games are at home against the Jaguars, who they beat in Week 5, and the Colts, who they tied in Week 1.

Coach Lovie Smith has used the aspect of their last three games being division games as a motivator despite the fact Houston has long been eliminated from the playoffs and are more likely to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

“We have a three-game season in our division,” Smith explained what he told the players. “‘Guys, the best we can do this year is to have the best record against division opponents.’ That was our goal and Tennessee was the first one that was up. So based on what all we’ve gone through to be able to finish up against your division.”

The Texans must win either one of their last two games to ensure a winning record in the division, which they have not had since 2019, the last time Houston won the AFC South, which is a goal of Smith’s.

Said Smith: “We plan to someday be the division champ. And this is the division champ, of course, that we’re playing. So that’s been our motivation. We’re playing in our division. That should get you pumped up about it. You shouldn’t need any more. You shouldn’t need any more incentive, of course, except for that.”

The Texans have also inserted themselves into the playoff equation by beating the Titans. With Tennessee and Jacksonville at 7-8 exiting Week 16, both clubs appear to be on a collision course for Week 18 to decide who goes to the playoffs as the AFC South champion.

Of course, the Texans could spoil it for Jacksonville with a victory at NRG Stadium in Week 17.

