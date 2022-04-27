Lovie Smith says Texans are looking for pass rushers in the 2022 NFL draft

The Houston Texans need a pass rusher in the 2022 NFL draft. The need is such that even coach Lovie Smith wouldn’t run away from the question.

Smith met with reporters on April 26 at NRG Stadium after the team’s organized team activities, and spoke about the club adding a pass rusher during the draft, which kicks off April 28 for a three-day, seven-round event.

“I’m not trying to run away from your question, but I think the draft is pretty deep at most positions,” Smith said. “Defensively, yes. It doesn’t matter who we have on our team, we are always looking for rushers. You can not have enough defensive lineman. There are a lot of good defensive lineman, inside defensive lineman and guys on the outside that know how to rush. It’s kind of simple as that.”

Smith was at Georgia’s pro day, which gave him an up close look at defensive end Travon Walker, who has been climbing the boards throughout mock drafts. Houston may not have a shot at Walker at No. 3 overall, if the mock drafts are to be believed, as the Jacksonville Jaguars may take him with the first overall pick.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is another defensive end that could be available for Houston at No. 3 overall. If Houston decides to go with another position with their initial first-round selection, then they could pick up a defensive end with their No. 13 overall pick in Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson.

Although Smith spoke extensively about adding a pass rusher, the 63-year-old coach also acknowledged the team could be looking at some other areas to bolster the defense.

“There are linebackers that we love,” said Smith. “There are DBs that we love. I think the draft after it’s all said and done will say that.”

The last time the Texans took an edge defender in the first round was Jadeveon Clowney in 2014 with the No. 1 overall pick.

