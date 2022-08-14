Lovie Smith says Texans achieved objectives with rookie RB Dameon Pierce

Typically rookies are welcomed to the NFL, but Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce was the first to make introductions.

With 14:00 to go in the second quarter of Saturday night’s 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium, the fourth-rounder galloped 20 yards on his first carry of his career, albeit in preseason. Nevertheless Pierce’s ability to cutback and shake off a tackle was a welcomed sight for Houston fans who haven’t seen a 1,000-yard back since Carlos Hyde in 2019.

“He can run with power,” coach Lovie Smith told reporters. “He can make you miss. He can cut on a dime. Catch the ball. There are some things that he can do well that you’d expect a good running back in the NFL to do.”

Pierce finished with five carries for a game-high 47 yards. The former Florida product wasn’t much effective in the passing game as he only saw one target. However, Pierce’s production given the workload was what the Texans wanted to see in the first preseason tilt.

“So, as far as what we want to do as his first game, we wanted to get him some work,” said Smith. “For a lot of the young players, you just want them to get their first NFL game in for them. So, that was big for him.”

Pierce will get another chance to showcase his abilities Aug. 19 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire