Lovie Smith reveals clue as to severity of Texans CB Derek Stingley’s hamstring injury

Derek Stingley has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.

The Houston Texans’ rookie cornerback plays a position that relies on speed and quickness, and such soft tissue injuries can be a setback. However, not only has the No. 3 overall pick not played the past three weeks, but he has also not practiced — not even on a limited basis.

According to coach Lovie Smith, who met with reporters on Wednesday, Stingley’s injury is not as bad as it appears.

“I wouldn’t say it was a more significant injury than anticipated,” said Smith. “Whenever there’s a hamstring, if a guy legitimately pulls a hamstring, it’s going to take a while. Mild, really pull it, whenever you pull a hamstring, I know from experience, it takes a while, and especially for a young player that pulled it for the first time in his life. Have to be patience with him, we have to be. Eventually he’ll be back out there.”

While Smith reassured that Stingley’s hamstring requires patience and wasn’t anything out of the ordinary, the 64-year-old coach revealed where Stingley was during the Week 11 tilt with Washington at NRG Stadium.

“Few weeks ago he was up in the press box,” Smith said. “We didn’t have him on the sideline because we didn’t know if he could get out of the way. This week, he’s down on the sideline.”

Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys could be the fourth straight game missed for the former LSU product. Nevertheless the injury report throughout the week will show whether Stingley is recovering with its “did not participate,” “limited participation,” and “full participation” designations.

“He’s making progress,” Smith said. “I will say that.”

